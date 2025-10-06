STERIS plc $STE Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 312,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 68,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $16,587,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $242.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

