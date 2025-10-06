JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

KLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of Klarna Group stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. Klarna Group has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $57.20.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

