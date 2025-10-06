Realty Income Corporation $O Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of O opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.