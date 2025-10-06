Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Stock Holdings Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13,462.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.51 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

