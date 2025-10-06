Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:DGX opened at $179.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $191.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,951.21. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

