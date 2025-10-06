Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 205,360 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.