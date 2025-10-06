Jones Trading Initiates Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTDR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 10.3%

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 216.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 692,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 473,865 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.