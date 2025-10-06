Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $14.67 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,593,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after buying an additional 1,093,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $19,393,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,987,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 724,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 266.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 982,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 714,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

