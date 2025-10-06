Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXSL. Wall Street Zen lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of BXSL opened at $26.42 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.25%.The company had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

