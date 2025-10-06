Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Celestica (CLS)

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2025 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – Celestica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

9/27/2025 – Celestica had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Celestica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2025 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2025 – Celestica is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

