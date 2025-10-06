MAS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.