MAS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
