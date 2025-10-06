Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $610.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $610.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.11 and its 200 day moving average is $529.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

