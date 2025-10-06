Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $215.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

