Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.