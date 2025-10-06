Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Stock Holdings Raised by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

