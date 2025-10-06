Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.2222.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,537 shares of company stock worth $3,265,935. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

