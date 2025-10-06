TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $38.92 Average PT from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.2143.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 885,984 shares of company stock worth $34,180,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,925.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 229.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

