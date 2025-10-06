Analysts Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target at $11.75

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.23 and a beta of 0.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $51,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,214.02. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,197,833 shares of company stock valued at $594,106,626. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 293.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

