HRC Wealth Management LLC Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 18.8% of HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

SCHV opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

