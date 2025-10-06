Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $46.70.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

