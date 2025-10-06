Iowa State Bank Takes Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $146.95 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

