Analyzing SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) and Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA)

SouthState Bank and Isabella Bank are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SouthState Bank has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthState Bank and Isabella Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState Bank $2.44 billion 4.11 $534.78 million $6.71 14.80 Isabella Bank $70.49 million 3.67 $13.89 million $2.19 16.07

SouthState Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. SouthState Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of SouthState Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SouthState Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SouthState Bank pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SouthState Bank and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState Bank 0 1 1 1 3.00 Isabella Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Isabella Bank has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than SouthState Bank.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState Bank and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState Bank 19.27% 10.23% 1.34% Isabella Bank 15.18% 7.83% 0.80%

Summary

SouthState Bank beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

