Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.2% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 128,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

