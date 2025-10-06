Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,028 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 403,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 429,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.