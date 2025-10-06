N1 Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:N1H)

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Sunday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,407.75.

N1 Holdings Limited, a property-backed private credit lending company, engages in the provision of property financing, and mortgage management and broking services to customers in Australia. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Real Estate Services, Migration Services and Other. The company offers direct lending and private credit for the purpose of bridging finance, purchase and urgent settlement, renovation of business premises, working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition and/or upgrade, debt consolidation, equity release for business, and external administration/receivership for small and medium enterprises.

