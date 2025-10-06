N1 Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:N1H)

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Sunday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
N1 Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,407.75.
N1 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than N1
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Streaming Shakeout: Which Stocks Could Rebound in Q4?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Poised for Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for N1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.