Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 27.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $370.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

