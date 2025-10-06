The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after buying an additional 719,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,590,000 after acquiring an additional 422,410 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8%
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.80 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.68.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on SHW. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.