Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 223,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,141 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

