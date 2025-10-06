PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,593 Corning Incorporated $GLW

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,347,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288,328 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,546,000 after purchasing an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Corning from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

