PUREfi Wealth LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of TLH opened at $102.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $107.21.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.