PUREfi Wealth LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TLH opened at $102.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $107.21.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.