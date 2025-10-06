Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 795,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
CODX stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a negative net margin of 3,588.33%.The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
