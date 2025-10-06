Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 795,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CODX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 8.1%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

CODX stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a negative net margin of 3,588.33%.The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.