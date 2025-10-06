Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Rises By 89.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSCZ opened at $20.90 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.67.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.