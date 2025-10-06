Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,300 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 92,522.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CHW stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

