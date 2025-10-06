Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 37.8%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 2.8%

China Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.04.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

