Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carisma Therapeutics

In other news, insider Michael Klichinsky sold 119,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $31,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 484,347 shares of company stock worth $123,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.48% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

