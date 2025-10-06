Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $207,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

