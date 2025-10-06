Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of POW opened at C$60.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.77. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$41.88 and a 12 month high of C$60.43. The company has a market cap of C$38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

