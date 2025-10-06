Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $16.97 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

