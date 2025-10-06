Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

