LDR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 1.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $168.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

