iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $208.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

