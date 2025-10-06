Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $415.70 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.35 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.50.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.