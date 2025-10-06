Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

