Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $531,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,657,152.98. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,868. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.25 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.