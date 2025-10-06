Radware Ltd. $RDWR Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Radware makes up 2.9% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.58% of Radware worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Radware by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its position in Radware by 342.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Radware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Radware by 32.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

