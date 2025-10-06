iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO is Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 11.7% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $77,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 289,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

