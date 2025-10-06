iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Bought by Inlight Wealth Management LLC

Inlight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after buying an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,924,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

