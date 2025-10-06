Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $54,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.