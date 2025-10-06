Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $54,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

