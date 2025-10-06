Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1%

BX opened at $168.40 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

