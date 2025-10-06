iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.